On June 10, nine days prior to Juneteenth day, the State Journal published a list of 30 notable alumni from UW-Madison on Madison.com. Perhaps most notable is the complete exclusion of black people from this list.
The most prominent living UW-Madison alumni is likely Virgil Abloh, a fashion icon and the current artistic director for Louis Vuitton. Beyond being a graduate of the UW-Madison class of 2002, Abloh is black. He is the first black man to hold this position.
His work has been heralded by everyone from Beyonce to Kanye West to Lebron James. Other major institutions have taken notice. Abloh has spoken in the halls of Harvard University, and the New Yorker has referred to him as "Menswear's biggest star."
How the State Journal could have missed this is simply astonishing. It is a disgrace that our state's newspaper of record failed to identify a single black person in this list. This is further disgraceful given the supreme prominence that UW's black alums, Albloh included, have attained in today's world.
Do better next time.
Scott Thompson, Madison