Deserted street isn't in big city -- Bruce Longfield
As I walk down the deserted street, I become more alert. I see graffiti-covered buildings that are boarded up and quiet. Some doorways are filled with trash and the occasional sleeping bag.

I pass only a few people, who quickly shift to the other side of the street as we walk past each other. As I continue walking, a person aggressively confronts me, asking for money. I walk past, looking over my shoulder to see if I am being followed.

As I continue on, I see a group of people standing beside a building, next to their belongings. They watch me intently, as I pass by. I breathe a sigh of relief as I unlock my car to leave the area.

I know what you’re thinking. This storyline fits a big-city reality. Actually, I was just walking down State Street in Madison.

Bruce Longfield, Middleton

