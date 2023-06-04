In his column in last Sunday’s paper, "DeSantis offers best of two worlds," Marc Thiessen contended Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be a better Republican candidate for president in 2024.

In Thiessen’s view, DeSantis would be popular with both Republican base supporters and independents. It’s understandable that Republican strategists are wringing their hands over the probability that Donald Trump will again be their candidate, but it’s puzzling which independents Thiessen believes will drift over to DeSantis.

DeSantis’ policies and some of the laws he has signed are well known. As governor, he has signed legislation banning abortion after six weeks. He has signed laws relaxing stipulations on gun ownership, even in the face of mass shootings in his state.

He has pushed for and passed controversial issues such as "don’t say gay" in schools, defunding diversity initiatives in colleges, and a seemingly endless attack on what he sees as "woke" social issues. All these play well in corners of the Republican base voters, but certainly not with the typical independent voter.

Independent voters have and will again find these extremist positions abhorrent. DeSantis is simply a younger Trump who will face defeat at the national level by independents.

Mark Quinn, Madison