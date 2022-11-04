 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Derrick Van Orden's attack isn't Christian -- Carl Sinderbrand

Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden’s statement that "leftists" cannot be Christians is not only hateful, divisive and abhorrent -- it reflects a profound misunderstanding of religious faith.

The Old Testament commands that we are stewards responsible for the preservation of the world (Genesis), and that we are to welcome the stranger, leave a portion of our wealth for the poor, and pursue justice (Deuteronomy). Interestingly, the Biblical Hebrew word generally translated as “justice” -- “tzedek” -- also includes the ethical precepts of charity and righteousness.

In the New Testament, Jesus teaches by word and practice to feed the hungry, heal the sick, and otherwise care for the less fortunate. There are no principles in Judeo-Christian ethics supporting the lies, deceptions, divisiveness and vitriol displayed by Van Orden, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and their ilk.

So I ask that when going to the polls, fellow Wisconsinites of conscience and faith, consider which candidates truly reflect our religious values.

Carl Sinderbrand, Middleton

