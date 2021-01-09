Deplorables must redeem themselves -- Matthew Coppens

After the 2016 elections, I said that anyone who voted for President Donald Trump is a racist because the very act of voting for a racist is an act of racism.
I was chided by liberal friends and conservative family. I was advised to engage in dialogue, to try and understand their economic frustrations, to read “Hillbilly Elegy.” Well, it’s now time for all of us to read the U.S. Constitution and to rededicate ourselves to that binding charter.
I defended Hillary Clinton for calling them a “basket of deplorables.” She was absolutely right. If you can’t say it, you’re helping to excuse it. I also said that redemption is possible. But that is entirely up to them. After all, they claim to be the party of personal responsibility. Time to prove it.
Matthew Coppens, Madison