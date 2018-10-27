It should surprise nobody when Democrats catalog Gov. Scott Walker’s failings. But when the censure comes from former members of the governor's own cabinet, even Republicans should take notice.
These critics are not disgruntled former employees. They are rock-ribbed conservatives, hand-picked by Gov. Walker himself, presumably for their expertise in the departments they once guided and for their shared philosophy with the governor. Yet they describe Gov. Walker’s governance with words such as "mischief" and "cover-up" and accuse him of not telling the truth while keeping a single-minded focus on advancing his own career.
This characterization is entirely consistent with a governor who has been recorded musing about planting provocateurs in crowds of peaceful protesters and explaining his plans to "divide and conquer" the electorate. Evidently the thought of inflicting four more years of Gov. Walker on Wisconsin is more than these Republicans can stomach.
The damage done by the politics of resentment may take a generation or longer to correct, but the healing can begin as soon as Nov. 6 if voters follow the advice of these Republican stalwarts and elect Tony Evers as Wisconsin’s next governor.
Tom Neuser, Madison