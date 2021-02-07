Denying end of fossil fuel is cruel-- Audrey McGrory

As a 19-year old, I am frustrated by Congress’ failure to adequately address global warming.
While every generation has been left to address mistakes of generations past, global warming is unique -- without immediate action, my generation may not even have a chance to enact our approach. By then, it could be too late.
With global warming and its consequences so mainstream, I’m sometimes left to wonder: Why must achieving a bipartisan deal to address it be so difficult?
One may point to the fact that many state economies are largely driven by the fossil fuel industry. In some states, the industry fosters tradition, offering a job passed down through generations. Given that, I understand a reluctance on the part of officials from these states to act on environmentally friendly agendas.
Yet these officials give hope to their constituents, promising to be a champion for their cause, while ignoring the obvious: that clean energy is the future. This is cruel.
It’s essential that a bipartisan deal is reached to address global warming. Together, we must welcome clean energy with open arms. It’s our patriotic duty to act.
Audrey McGrory, Madison