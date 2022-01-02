Deny health care to anti-vaxxers -- Loran Schulz

It is sad that some profound words spoken by past leaders seem to disappear over time when they should be at the forefront today.
President John F. Kennedy's famous phrase "Ask not what the country can do for you, but, what can you do for the country," should be the headline of every newspaper covering the pandemic. The "me, me, me" anti-vaxxers may take this to heart, but I doubt many read the papers. Rather they continue to believe all the misinformation posted on social media, which should all be shut down. They are a major cause for the chaos in the country today.
What may get the anti-vaxxers to pay attention is to start imposing consequences that may change their minds. First, hospitals and clinics should be allowed to deny service to anyone who is not vaccinated. Taverns have that right for a number of reasons, so why not the health system.
Second, the insurance companies should start denying health coverage to anyone not vaccinated. Vaccines are widely available. All of us who have done the right thing are tired of being preached to about it when we continue seeing no improvement in our way of life. The virus should have been brought under control by now.
Everyone should start getting the frame of mind that we will probably need an annual vaccination, just like the flu shot. So go out there and do what is right for the country.