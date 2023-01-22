 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Density will change character of city -- Al Rickey

The Madison City Council on Tuesday approved the new "overlay" zoning ordinance. It failed to look back at local history and consider the social engineering the elected body has foisted on the public.

In the arguments for the new ordinance, City Council President Keith Furman suggested that if a homeowner doesn't want the government to change the intrinsic character of their neighborhood, then they are somehow selfish.

In the State Journal's coverage of the council meeting, he is quoted as saying, "Let’s be realistic, folks, we’re in a housing crisis." He continued, "Density does not change the character of a neighborhood."

That statement has to be the leader in the race for the dumbest thing said this year by a Madison City Council member. As an example of high-density housing, he should travel the East Washington corridor and look at the new high-rise housing. He should view the cavern-like street-level effect that new and taller buildings have created on West Gorham and West Johnson streets. The neighborhoods lack green space and abound with concrete, asphalt and diminished sunlight.

Furman and his ilk seem to make their political judgments from their front porches of inexperience and with shallow insight into the quality of life people desire in Madison.

Al Rickey, Madison

