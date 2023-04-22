The Pelican River Forest preservation project near Rhinelander shows a divide that could have long-lasting effects on the waters of the region. Land and water are the focus of the Northwoods experience, yet buildings and construction affect what is cherished.

Once pristine waters now see significant degradation, including blue-green algae. Development that fragments natural areas affects forest and water.

Strong comprehensive planning and land-use procedures, based on values expressed by an informed citizenry, are necessary to protect the cherished resources. Current development methods have led to problems. So new thinking, based on principles of cluster development and new urbanism, is required.

In 2006, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identified benefits of higher density development. It:

Preserves large, continuous areas of absorbent open space.

Preserves critical ecological areas, such as wetlands, floodplains and riparian corridors.

Minimizes overall land disturbance and impervious surface associated with development.

Decreases fragmentation is an additional benefit.

It is time to think differently about Northwoods development. And thinking about density can have more positive effects to the natural environment than current methods. The Northwoods environment has a limited carrying capacity. For the sake of what is valued and cherished, those limitations have to be recognized. Proper planning is key.

Thomas Hovel, McFarland

