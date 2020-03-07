Denmark is Nordic, not North Korea -- Ben Seigel

Marc Thiessen's claims are exaggerated in his Feb. 28 column, "40 years after ‘Miracle on Ice,’ socialism coming back." It was about Bernie Sanders' support for the Sandinistas, Fidel Castro's Cuba, and the former Soviet Union.
While Sanders' statements can be characterized as naively supportive of these countries' socioeconomic systems, his politics are not aligned with dictatorships, communism or religious repression. But I believe Sen. Sanders has fumbled an opportunity to speak clearly in opposition to all repressive governments.
Let's be clear: Democratic socialism, the ideology Sanders represents, is aligned with Nordic countries such as Denmark and Norway. It has nothing to do with communism, nor with dictatorships. The author knows this, and he is hoping that readers already sympathetic to his view will overlook the conflation of North Korea's fascism with Denmark's healthy democracy.
Thiessen's column is a great example of mashing a bunch of things together that sound awful, and then counting on readers not to do their own research to find out just what people said and did, and just what they stand for.
Ben Seigel, Madison