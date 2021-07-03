Deniers may fall to natural selection -- Betty Detamore

Whether you like to believe it or not, nature culls the sick and the stupid from herds through disease and mortality -- that's natural selection. Donald Trump echoed this with his reference to "herd mentality," when he was probably referring to "herd immunity." (We hope.)
As a society, we like to bend the odds in our favor through science and medicine. But for unvaccinated people who refuse to wear their masks, this pandemic problem may take care of itself.
The question is whether this occurs before another mutant version of the virus spins out into the greater population and impacts innocent children. Nothing is like wading in the shallow end of the gene pool.
Betty Detamore, Madison