Denial of virus made impact worse -- Steve Lewis

I went back and looked at the Phil Hands March 22 cartoon depicting a coronavirus wrecking ball crushing President Donald Trump's economy that upset the author of Sunday's letter to the editor "Cartoon cheered for virus over Trump."
I think the point of the cartoon was that President Trump ignored the danger of the coronavirus because he didn't want it to hurt the economy, only to have it nearly wreck it. Maybe I'm reading into it -- I suppose that's what the letter writer did, too. In any case, we weren't prepared for the pandemic, and now we need to face it honestly, protect each other until it's over, and be ready for the next crisis.
Denying a problem usually makes it worse in the end. It's true with this pandemic, and it's true with other things like climate change. I hope when this pandemic is over we can tackle climate change in an honest way -- before it gets much worse.
Steve Lewis, Fitchburg
