Democrats won't make America great -- David J. Rizzo

Friday's letter to the editor "Make nation great by voting for Biden" listed several reasons ranging from saving the Affordable Care Act to ensuring abortion on demand to vote Democratic in the upcoming election. I’m sure the 200-word limit prevented the author from listing more reasons. So in the spirit of cooperation and compassion, let me add to the list.
Vote Democrat if you want to:
- Transform our economy with the Green New Deal.
- Raise corporate and personal income tax rates.
- Establish universal basic income.
- Defund police departments.
- Redefine the right to peaceably assemble to include blocking streets, looting stores, damaging property and threatening the lives of others.
- Dissolve the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
- Expand bail reform laws so criminals have no incentive to stop committing crimes.
- Institute "Medicare for All," provide free health care for illegal immigrants and erase our country’s history.
Finally, replacing our capitalist democracy that provides equal opportunity for exceptional achievement with a "Build Back Better" socialist construct that guarantees mediocre sameness is no way to make America a great nation.
David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg
