Socialism as defined by Webster's Dictionary is "any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods."
Socialism is not defined as favoring social programs like Social Security, "Medicare for All," assistance for education or regulating personal and corporate behavior. All of these programs get decided on by our democratically-elected government.
None of the Democratic candidates are advocating an overthrow of our government for a socialist regime. They will all work within our system of a Constitution and a democratically-elected government.
Republicans are trying to scare the electorate by suggesting Democratic Party candidates are socialists like Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela. It is not true. The electorate will still decide who will make laws affecting us all.
Bill Windels, Cross Plains