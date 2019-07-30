Sunday's State Journal editorial listing six issues that should be debated by the Democrats at this week's debate was off base.
The "lakes" and "climate" issues can be put on the back burner. They are low-hanging fruit for the liberal Democrats, and they would be just preaching to their base. More challenging would be for the candidates to publicly share their views on "open borders," which so many favor. Or how they foresee continued economic growth after they raise taxes and repeal President Donald Trump's tax cuts. Or the Democrats could discuss how they plan to pay for all the giveaways they promise: Medicare (really, Medicaid) for All, free college and free health care for illegal immigrants.
Those issues would be much more applicable and meaningful. But none of the candidates have a clue about today's key issues. I'm sure we won't see them discussed, and the media facilitators will continue to toss softballs at the Democratic candidates -- just as the State Journal just did.
I have one final suggestion for the debates: Do not televise them in prime time. Show them on tape delay late at night for those who want to watch them. They can preempt "I Love Lucy" and "Twilight Zone" reruns.
William Siems, Windsor