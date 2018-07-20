Mike McCabe clearly distinguished himself during the July 12 Democratic debate. He showed he is the only candidate in the field who can beat Gov. Scott Walker.
His underlying compassion and integrity glowed as he gave on-point answers to important questions. He demonstrated his knowledge of Wisconsin public policy, institutions and society when he talked about issues like tax loopholes, taxpayer-subsidized private education and the new Jim Crow. On that last subject, he talked about voter suppression, police militarization and mass incarceration, all of which make Wisconsin one of the worst states for African-Americans to live.
McCabe also reminded us that he grew up on a dairy farm and was shaped by rural values. These values include humility, hard work and integrity.
So while the other candidates talked about themselves, McCabe talked about Wisconsin and his vision of empowering common people to build a fair and modern economy from the ground up. While the other candidates talked about campaign jaunts in safe areas, McCabe has traveled the equivalent of more than three trips around the world, without leaving Wisconsin. While the other candidates talked about fixing campaign finance, McCabe rejects large donations.
We must nominate McCabe, or lose.
Daniel Leavenworth, Mount Horeb