As my kids look forward to school, I’ve been reflecting on the importance of having strong public schools in our communities. I truly believe strong schools equal strong communities.
But public schools, especially rural ones need our help more than ever before. For decades, they have been funded using an outdated formula that benefits large urban schools over small rural ones. Combined with past massive budget cuts to education from Gov. Scott Walker, many schools are struggling.
Wisconsin can once again fund schools appropriately and become the progressive state it used to be. But this requires a change of leadership in our government. And 2018 is a critical time to take action.
Fortunately, we have several outstanding candidates who are dedicated to making our public schools a top priority again. Assembly candidate Jeff Wright, state Senate candidate Kriss Marion and gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers all believe in investing in high quality teachers, well-equipped classrooms and adequately-funded schools. This will provide students with a solid foundation to learn, grown and ultimately become contributing citizens in our communities. This benefits all of us.
Please join me in voting for these fine candidates in November.
Jessica Wieczorek, Dodgeville