As a retired school principal, my main concern has always been the well-being of children.
That’s why I am supporting Kriss Marion for state Senate. Iowa County doesn’t know much about her because she has been active in Lafayette County, where she is a county board supervisor. She would be a strong advocate to strengthen our public schools and bring back respect for our Wisconsin teachers.
The main thrust of her campaign has been to give rural areas the support they need to prosper. She feels a strong school is the anchor and economic driver for our rural communities, and she sees the all-too-frequent closing of rural schools in Senate District 17 as endangering their future.
Career politicians such as Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green; Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville; and Gov. Scott Walker have limited public schools to 2011 spending levels while erroneously touting "historic investments" in K-12 education. Republicans have repeatedly voted to keep funding inadequate for public schools while advocating for increased funding to private voucher schools. It’s time for a change from the top to the bottom.
Democratic candidates such as Marion will support affordable health care, keep our farms from going out of business, improve our roads and infrastructure, work for clean water and healthy lands and advocate for local control.
Vote Democratic.
Dave Pearson, Dodgeville