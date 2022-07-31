Democrats welcome decent Republicans -- Connor Smith

I always say that I am a proud Democrat, and a prouder American. My views are unequivocally left of center, and often far from center. It may surprise some people that I mourn the growing extirpation of principled conservatives in this country.

For a period of time in this country, especially after the 1960s, members of both political parties could disagree about policy without questioning the motives of one another. That time has now since passed. One party has continually fought for democracy and our fundamental rights and liberties. The other party, the GOP, has been captured by the far-right, whose lies and fear-mongering have disgraced their long history as the party of Abraham Lincoln and great progressives like Bob La Follette.

My childlike naivety yearns for a return to politics as they were, but I know that cannot happen for a long time. It is now democracy or the GOP. I invite virtuous conservatives, who for too long have been silenced by Donald Trump's movement, to find a place (even a temporary place) in our party.

Vote, and help in our mission to return this country's political system to where it used to be.

Connor Smith, Madison