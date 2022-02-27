Democrats want to solve inequities -- Allegra Zick

Our Constitution has the words that "all men are created equal." At the time it was written, we had slavery in our country.

In the 200 years since then, there have been inequalities between Black and white, workers and owners, men and women, rich and poor, and producers and processors. Since the presidency of Ronald Reagan, progress has been stalled. Rich Republicans have used the American Legislative Exchange Council to help write legislation to satisfy their greed and power.

At the time of Barack Obama's presidency, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said it was his intent to limit Obama to one term, but he was unsuccessful. Now Republicans want to do the same to Joe Biden because he and Obama both strived to end inequalities. The Democrats have a platform that helps make people equal with child care, better health programs, increased wages, free education, better housing, improved infrastructure and more.

The Republicans have no plan except to make themselves richer and make it harder for people to vote. They strive to cover up our history of inequalities by restricting school curriculums.

America is home to 724 billionaires and nearly 12 million children who live in poverty. This is the stark reality of our inequalities.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City