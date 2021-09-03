Democrats turned Illinois into a mess -- Edward Haerter

Democrats turned Illinois into a mess
The author of the Aug. 30 letter to the editor “Vote for Democrats with common sense“ declared he wanted to live in a community governed totally by Democrats. He pushed for all of us to vote only for Democrat candidates.
He can easily find such a community. Just drive about 50 miles south. It’s called Illinois, and this “paradise” is waiting for him with billions in debt and getting worse.
It’s a total mess. But some may be happy there because it’s totally run by the party of their choice.
Edward Haerter, Madison
Trust people with raw COVID data
Last Tuesday’s State Journal story “Delta spurs breakthrough infections“ reported that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services refuses to release raw COVID data, including for COVID cases and hospitalizations among the vaccinated.
One wonders why they provide only summary statements and charts. Is their mission to report facts or influence opinion?
Am I alone in thinking we are not getting the entire truth about a pandemic that is possibly more dangerous, despite vaccines, since the delta variant appeared on the scene?
I am not anti-vaccine. I am a pro-mask liberal who got the jab. With or without a government mandate, I also wear two good KN95 masks to go inside buildings, not the flimsy blue surgical masks.
I also think for myself, and I think that a desire to pressure people to be vaccinated is supplanting the truth with a public relations campaign. That is understandable but not acceptable in a pandemic, and it is dangerous in a democracy.
Tell the people the truth, and all will go well.
Margo Redmond, Madison
Race education is critical to schools
As a junior at Middleton High School, I’m concerned about the bill our state Legislature spent eight hours debating on Aug. 12 that would censor discussions on racism in schools.
An article from the conservative think tank Maclver Institute called out my school district for having activism training during a middle school literacy class. The institute deemed this a scandalous example of “CRT (Critical Race Theory) and equity being pushed in our schools.” Reading this, I remembered a day in seventh grade when guest speakers taught us about racism, social issues and equity. We watched videos and discussed topics such as generational poverty.
I’ve forgotten most lessons from seventh grade, but that one stuck with me. As a white student, this lesson didn’t make me feel excluded or targeted. Instead, I felt enlightened and empowered because it felt like I’d been handed a really important toolbox that helped me better understand issues in our country. I loved the lesson and want more.
I work hard in school to better understand our world. I deserve a real education — one that doesn’t erase parts of our history or exclude discussions of race.
Sarah Ann Huber, Middleton
Biden turned us into laughingstock
It is sad when the greatest country in the world is seen as an embarrassment. It is sad when our allies think we are foolish. It is sad that we have a president who makes terrible choices no matter what the topic.
It sad that we lost 13 brave service members due to poor decision making by our president. He cared more about what time it was on his watch instead of honoring our fallen heroes at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. The families of the fallen who met with our so-called president were disgusted by his lack of empathy. Our president is unfit to lead our country.
Biden said he would not leave any Americans behind. He lied. He left many Americans behind. Biden is a disgrace to our country and should be removed from office. Everything his says and does turns into a disaster. Fortunately for him, the media refuses to hold him accountable for anything. They don’t talk about inflation, gas prices or his mental state. The United States has become the laughing stock of the world.
I can’t wait until 2022. GOP all the way.
David Harper, Lone Rock
Ask voters if school needs new name
The Madison School Board is considering renaming James Madison Memorial High School because some people want to apply today’s values and morals to our Founding Father who lived over 175 years ago.
With that said, many Madisonians I have talked to didn’t even know that this name change is even being considered because most people like myself are too busy with our lives. The only reason why I even found out about this is because a friend told me.
Because Memorial is a very historical school here in Madison, I believe the decision to rename this high school should not be left up to the School Board. It should be left up to the citizens of Madison via referendum — ideally on a presidential ballot where turnout is the highest.
This referendum should simply state, “Do you support the Madison School Board considering renaming James Madison Memorial High School?”
There should be no bias in the wording. It should simply state what the School Board is considering doing and see what the people of Madison say.
Dalon Blackwell, Madison