Democrats turned Illinois into a mess -- Edward Haerter

The author of the Aug. 30 letter to the editor "Vote for Democrats with common sense" declared he wanted to live in a community governed totally by Democrats. He pushed for all of us to vote only for Democrat candidates.

Vote for Democrats with common sense -- Ken Richardson

He can easily find such a community. Just drive about 50 miles south. It's called Illinois, and this "paradise" is waiting for him with billions in debt and getting worse.

It's a total mess. But some may be happy there because it's totally run by the party of their choice.

Edward Haerter, Madison