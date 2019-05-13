If he's half as smart as he thinks he is, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, knows Attorney General William Barr won't turn over the fully unredacted Mueller report.
The subpoena would require Barr to turn over documents with classified material that can't be made public. As press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, the subpoena is basically asking the attorney general to break the law, which Barr will not do.
So why would Rep. Nadler subpoena the documents? So he can tie up Barr in a legal distraction and keep him from doing what he promised to do -- namely, get to the bottom of who exactly is responsible for the Obama administration's Justice Department and FBI using the phony Steele dossier, paid for by Hilary Clinton, to fraudulently obtain the warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.
The only colluding done with the Russians was done by the Clinton campaign. Weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI against a political opponent is too much, even for the Democrats.
It is beyond disgusting.
John A. Schrandt, Madison