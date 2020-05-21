Democrats tout life, but not for the pre-born -- Caleb Bernhardt

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently asserted, “If it’s public health versus the economy, the only choice is public health. You cannot put a value on human life. You do the right thing.”
Leaders of the Democratic Party believe that, if it’s women’s reproductive rights versus pre-born infants’ basic human rights to life and recognition as people, the choice is women’s reproductive rights. They believe they can put a value on pre-born human life.
Proponents of abortion make the nexus of this life-and-death issue “women’s reproductive freedom.” They dehumanize pre-born infants and assail their human rights.
Since Roe v. Wade, America’s abortion violence has become an epidemic and has resulted in the massacre of tens of millions of pre-born humans. Truly, the beneficent thing, the right thing, is to defend pre-born infants’ basic human rights.
Caleb Bernhardt, Allouez
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!