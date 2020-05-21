Democrats tout life, but not for the pre-born -- Caleb Bernhardt

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently asserted, “If it’s public health versus the economy, the only choice is public health. You cannot put a value on human life. You do the right thing.”

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Leaders of the Democratic Party believe that, if it’s women’s reproductive rights versus pre-born infants’ basic human rights to life and recognition as people, the choice is women’s reproductive rights. They believe they can put a value on pre-born human life.

Proponents of abortion make the nexus of this life-and-death issue “women’s reproductive freedom.” They dehumanize pre-born infants and assail their human rights.

Since Roe v. Wade, America’s abortion violence has become an epidemic and has resulted in the massacre of tens of millions of pre-born humans. Truly, the beneficent thing, the right thing, is to defend pre-born infants’ basic human rights.

Caleb Bernhardt, Allouez