Democrats tout life, but not for the pre-born -- Caleb Bernhardt
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently asserted, “If it’s public health versus the economy, the only choice is public health. You cannot put a value on human life. You do the right thing.”

Leaders of the Democratic Party believe that, if it’s women’s reproductive rights versus pre-born infants’ basic human rights to life and recognition as people, the choice is women’s reproductive rights. They believe they can put a value on pre-born human life.

Proponents of abortion make the nexus of this life-and-death issue “women’s reproductive freedom.” They dehumanize pre-born infants and assail their human rights.

Since Roe v. Wade, America’s abortion violence has become an epidemic and has resulted in the massacre of tens of millions of pre-born humans. Truly, the beneficent thing, the right thing, is to defend pre-born infants’ basic human rights.

Caleb Bernhardt, Allouez

