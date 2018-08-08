As the political campaign season heats up, Democrats in local, state and national elections are making their case for the public's vote. Many are talking about guaranteed minimum income, Medicare for all, and free higher education as prominent parts of their promise to voters.
The problem is, they never talk about the rest of the story.
The rest of the story would be an honest discussion of the very significant increase in taxes necessary to fund those programs along with the cutting back of the military and other programs for additional funding. Obviously, they understand if they tell the voters their taxes are going to soar it is going to turn off a lot of voters.
But that is the truth. Socialist democracies in Europe have some of the same programs put forward by the Democrats, and their citizens pay extremely high taxes for those programs. Tell the voters the rest of the story so they can make an intelligent decision on which candidates best suit them.
Joseph Tripalin, McFarland