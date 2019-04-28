One the most ironic parts of the Mueller report was that most of the staff conducting the investigation was anti-Trump, including Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.
They failed to find evidence of collusion or obstruction in regards to the 2016 election. Still, day after day, the Democrats (with the media’s help) continue to carry on this fantasy that the election was rigged. They are ultimately trying to destroy the Trump presidency.
This will go down as one of the dirtiest and most expensive tricks in political history. One has to wonder if the perpetrators of the now infamous dossier acted solely or if they were directed by a higher authority. That remains to be seen, and I do hope justice will be served.
I agree with President Trump’s comment that the Democrats need to get back to work. They risk losing huge at the polls in 2020 if they continue on the impeachment path, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., knows this.
Finally, the national political media will require a very long time to recover the confidence of the American people that they have so diligently squandered.
Tom Stalowski, Oregon