Democrats should have codified Roe -- Scott P. Lauder

In my undergraduate constitutional law class, my professor emphasized that case law (stare decisis) was only as solid as the next judicial ruling.

Democrats have known this for almost 50 years. One needs only to look at the questions asked of Supreme Court nominees by the Senate Judiciary Committee to see that they knew Roe v. Wade was tenuous. The Republicans have been clear on their intent to overturn this ruling.

I blame the Democrats for its downfall. They have had at least three opportunities under Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to codify abortion rights into law or the Constitution. Instead, they have sat on their thumbs and done nothing except wring their hands with every new court nominee.

It’s time to act. I call on our Democratic congressional delegation led by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, to codify abortion rights into law or, better yet, a constitutional amendment. If they fail to act -- vote them out. We deserve representatives willing to uphold our citizens' rights.

Scott P. Lauder, Webster