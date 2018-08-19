The talking heads on radio and TV use the term populist like it is synonymous with neo-fascist. That isn't true.
Populism was a political movement of the 19th century that sought progressive income tax and fiat money. We have both today, and they aren't radical concepts.
Many educated people have a distaste for the common man, especially for poor people. What upsets me the most about this pretension is much of it comes from the established wing of the Democratic Party. We on the left see government as a potential tool to make life better for people.
The Democratic Party establishment should focus on how to make poor people richer.
The Democratic Party was successful when it fought for the eight hour day and the 40-hour work week. Now that automation has progressed so far that there is less need for our labor, let's push for the 32-hour work week. That would give labor leverage on wages to get its share of the increase in wealth resulting from automation.
Dan Thomson, Madison