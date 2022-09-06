 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Democrats shift policies for polls -- David J. Rizzo

Thursday's letter to the editor "GOP isn't party of law and order" stated, “It’s quite apparent the Republican Party is a law breaking party.”

The only thing that’s apparent is that this letter is delusional. Democrats are so desperate to hang onto power they contort their beliefs into whatever unrecognizable pretzel shape is required at a specific point in time.

Democrats condone the burning, looting and occupying of cities, until they don't. Democrats demand the defunding of police departments and portray officers as roving bands of racist storm troopers, until they don't. Democrats encourage illegal border crossings and turn a blind eye to the fentanyl pouring into our country, until they don't.

Democrats support bail reform laws, which lead to skyrocketing violent crime rates, especially in large cities with Democratic mayors. They give tacit approval to progressive district attorneys, who casually release serial criminals to repeatedly prey on law-abiding citizens, until they don't.

Democrats are shape shifters. They ardently support policies until the polls advise otherwise.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg

