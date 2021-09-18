 Skip to main content

Democrats revert to tax and spend -- Joe Tripalin
Democrats revert to tax and spend -- Joe Tripalin

Based on recent news reports, congressional Democrats are at it again: proposing to spend a lot and raise taxes on the rich.

It's their same old playbook -- tax and spend.

Of course, they have to engage in a little class warfare along the way, going after the "rich." They always find a way to divide up the country.

First, let's be honest: You are not going to get enough new tax revenue to cover a $3.5 trillion budget spending blowout. Part of the proposed taxes will make corporations less competitive and encourage them to leave the country. Wow, what a great idea. We will all pay more for our goods and services and in some cases have our jobs shipped overseas. Sounds like a great game plan.

I wish the Democrats would be honest and just tell the American citizens we are going to have a European socialist welfare system, and each of us will have to pay around 50% in taxes just like some Europeans pay.

I wonder what Americans would think of that?

Joe Tripalin, McFarland

