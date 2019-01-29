So the Democrats "won" their 35-day childish "stare down" with President Donald Trump.
Senate Minority Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., boasted, "The president thought he could crack Democrats and he didn't, and I hope it's a lesson for him." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., chimed in, "Our unity is our power. And that is what maybe the president underestimated."
Wow!
When I read and hear remarks such as these, it is abundantly clear to me that the "battle of wills" had absolutely nothing to do with building a wall (which was not even mentioned in their smug remarks). It was all about a political power struggle -- nothing more, nothing less.
No concern for the thousands of U.S. lives disrupted, the chaos created, the economy hurt and havoc caused by their childish spats, just a pathetic public display of "we'll show him."
Once again, this is proof that the politicians care little about the people they claim they represent. It's party over people, always.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac