Democrats needs some humility -- Steven Urso

I watched the Democrats debate in Nevada in amazement and disbelief.
I came away from that experience more convinced than ever that politicians are confused about who is in charge in this country. The people are in charge, and the buck stops with us, the people.
I was stunned to hear the personal attacks and the self-promotion. All of these people should know better. They somehow have come to believe in their own self-importance.
Watching them brought to mind two wise observations from people many respect. Abraham Lincoln said that a house divided against itself cannot stand. The Apostle Paul said: "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves."
If any politician wants my vote, I will need to see evidence they recognize who is in charge, and that they intend to build, not tear down. They are not without blemish.
Steven Urso, Sun Prairie