Regarding the field of eight Democratic candidates for the governor in Tuesday's primary, when you have five or more candidates for one office, you should really have two primaries.
After the first primary you take the two or three candidates with the most votes and you have a second primary with just those two or three candidates. That is the only fair way to pick the "best" candidates.
I suspect Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican sycophants are hoping one of the candidates with the poorest chances of beating Walker gets the most votes.
If Gov. Walker were honest, his election platform would read as follows: Let's make sure the middle class pays for:
- Tax breaks for the top 2 percent.
- The $3 billion in subsidies for the Foxconn deal.
- Billions needed to bring roads and bridges in Wisconsin up to even the lowest possible standards.
Bob Miller, Madison