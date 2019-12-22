Democrats need lesson from parents -- Edward H. Downs

My parents, whom I miss daily, taught their children many important lessons: Comport yourselves honestly. Look for the good in others. Do what is right, not easy. Do what you do to the best of your ability. Act compassionately. Commit good deeds. And because life is not fair, adjust, do not react.
The Democratic Party has been reacting, not adjusting, since the day President Donald Trump was elected. The Democrats in 2016 picked a fatally flawed candidate -- one who might have lost the nomination to a socialist, if not for the Democratic Party circling wagons around her. It's no wonder Hillary Clinton lost to Trump. Whatever you think of the man, he was fairly elected.
Democrats pouted publicly and plotted privately. They dug, scraped, clawed, obfuscated, fabricated, hard-left navigated and finally gravitated to a fictional conclusion leading to impeachment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi uttered, "God bless America."
No, I say, "God save America." May the Democrats reap what they have sown.
Mom and dad, thankfully, you are not here to witness this travesty.
You would have wept.
Edward H. Downs, Madison