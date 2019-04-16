Some people are concerned about candidates for president advocating for “Medicare for All.” They think that plank in the platform could toll the death knell for a 2020 Democratic victory.
Keeping the Affordable Care Act and making improvements where logic and experience could improve it would be better. Knowing that members of Congress and other federal government employees have excellent health care plus good salaries makes their roadblocks for health care of the rest of us even harder to condone.
Hopefully, Democrats will soon choose one outstanding candidate and unite to support that person. Taking the best ideas from all current candidates, as well as Joe Biden and other elder statesmen, to make a successful platform may be the only way to defeat the White House’s current occupant.
Donald Trump may live there, but House Speaker Nancy Polosi, D-Calif., was right when she said he knows he shouldn’t be in office now or later.
Lucetta Kanetzke, Madison