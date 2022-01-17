Democrats must turn out in 2022 -- Dan Thomson

If Democrats do as they have in many prior off-year elections and don't vote, then we can say goodbye to democracy in America.
Only about 40% of the electorate usually decides the midterm elections with a majority of that minority voting Republican. We know how the Republicans intend to increase power by disenfranchising Democratic Party voters in the next presidential election. But there is reason to hope.
More than 81 million people voted for President Joe Biden. A large number of them had never voted before. On the other hand, 74 million voted for Donald Trump.
So we really need to vote. Vote.
Dan Thomson, Madison