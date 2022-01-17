 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats must turn out in 2022 -- Dan Thomson
0 comments

Democrats must turn out in 2022 -- Dan Thomson

  • 0

If Democrats do as they have in many prior off-year elections and don't vote, then we can say goodbye to democracy in America.

Only about 40% of the electorate usually decides the midterm elections with a majority of that minority voting Republican. We know how the Republicans intend to increase power by disenfranchising Democratic Party voters in the next presidential election. But there is reason to hope.

More than 81 million people voted for President Joe Biden. A large number of them had never voted before. On the other hand, 74 million voted for Donald Trump.

So we really need to vote. Vote.

Dan Thomson, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics