In response to the Jan. 30 letter to the editor "Democrats put party before people," the writer is absolutely correct that the shutdown wasn't really about the wall.
It was about President Donald Trump attempting, once again, to overreach, attempting to impose his will over those in Congress and the people of this country who do not want his wall. This man, who patterns himself after dictators, had to be stopped, and the House of Representatives did just that.
Thank you, Democrats, for having the guts to stand up against President Trump. That's something Republicans should have done long ago.
Patricia S. Rogeberg, Madison