Democrats must learn to compromise -- Nancy Johnson

Democrats make me crazy.
With a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pass infrastructure legislation, it looks like Democrats will blow it again. Crumbling roads and falling bridges show how our infrastructure has been neglected since the Eisenhower years.
Wanting to have it all, it looks like Democrats will again get nothing. This is an unfortunate pattern. Take, for example, universal basic income. President Richard Nixon proposed the Family Assistance Plan, which would have provided income to all lower-class working people.
Why don’t we have that concept? For the Democrats, it wasn’t enough. They wanted all or nothing. We got nothing.
Then there was the proposal for catastrophic health care coverage proposed by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. Why don’t we have it? It was torpedoed by none other than Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., a so-called champion of health care. For the Democrats, it wasn’t enough. They wanted all or nothing. We got nothing.
So here we go again. Progressives are standing in the way of something because they want it all. Here’s a reminder: Politics is the art of compromise. Please, Democrats, for once, take something. You can’t have it all.
Nancy Johnson, Windsor