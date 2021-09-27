Democrats must learn to compromise -- Nancy Johnson

Democrats must learn to compromise
Democrats make me crazy.
With a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pass infrastructure legislation, it looks like Democrats will blow it again. Crumbling roads and falling bridges show how our infrastructure has been neglected since the Eisenhower years.
Wanting to have it all, it looks like Democrats will again get nothing. This is an unfortunate pattern. Take, for example, universal basic income. President Richard Nixon proposed the Family Assistance Plan, which would have provided income to all lower-class working people.
Why don’t we have that concept? For the Democrats, it wasn’t enough. They wanted all or nothing. We got nothing.
Then there was the proposal for catastrophic health care coverage proposed by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. Why don’t we have it? It was torpedoed by none other than Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., a so-called champion of health care. For the Democrats, it wasn’t enough. They wanted all or nothing. We got nothing.
So here we go again. Progressives are standing in the way of something because they want it all. Here’s a reminder: Politics is the art of compromise. Please, Democrats, for once, take something. You can’t have it all.
Nancy Johnson, Windsor
UW must get back to Badgers football
Hey, Badgers football coach Paul Chryst, where is the running game?
Quarterback Graham Mertz has proven he isn’t as good as advertised. The offensive line looks as bad as when coach Don Morton was here, and that’s on offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph. Maybe the team should all sit in on defensive coordinator Jim Leonard’s meetings on how to prepare for a game. Mertz is not the answer. Get back to basic Badgers football, please.
Pete Wille, Fitchburg
Mertz would fit in with the Bears
The Chicago Bears have had more than 30 different starting quarterbacks since Jim McMahon left. And sadly for Bears fans, none of them were winners.
Maybe the Bears will draft Graham Mertz of Wisconsin — why break the streak now?
Packers fans will love it.
Tom Johnson, Prairie du Sac
Nitrate pollution costs state dearly
Nitrate issues are ongoing in Wisconsin, and it comes with quite a cost. High nitrate levels are hitting whole municipalities all the way down to single-family wells. This is costing residents financially as well as impacting their quality of life.
Nitrate contamination is widespread across Wisconsin and is detrimental to our health as it contributes to medical costs ranging between $23 million to $80 million per year. It’s been estimated that municipalities across the state have already spent close to $40 million to treat or minimize nitrate contamination in their drinking water supplies.
Approximately 42,000 private wells exceed the maximum level of nitrates. A total cost estimate to abandon those wells and replace them with a new and safe water supply runs upward of $440 million. Private well owners have already spent around $9 million replacing wells that have been contaminated. All of these costs and more could have been avoided if Wisconsin would enact a stronger nitrate rule.
Water is essential to our health, and every single Wisconsinite deserves clean drinking water. Please contact our state Legislature and let them know you support a strong nitrate rule in Wisconsin.
Jessica Boll, Hartford
Don’t deny the reality of COVID
We are seeing headlines that hospitals all over the country are shutting down units because of COVID patients. Why do people who know how to read continue to argue that COVID is a hoax? Would a “hoax” make a hospital shut down services for its other patients?
COVID is real. It can make some people a little sick, some dangerously sick and has killed hundreds of thousands in the United States. And yet people continue to resist vaccines that have been proven to work, and something as simple as masks that have been shown to reduce the chances of spreading COVID.
Do those steps prevent COVID perfectly? No. But they greatly reduce the possibility of getting COVID, sometimes by up to 90% or more. Why would anybody ignore that information and protection, with or without a mandate?
A lot of vaccines have been mandatory over the last several decades. Did people “lose their freedoms” for following those mandates? No. What they “lost” was a bunch of very serious diseases. People are denying reality because politicians told them to.
So skip the vaccine and use your “freedom” to get and spread the disease, or use it to protect yourself and others. It’s your decision.
Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska
Spend audit funds to increase access
I applaud scrutiny over government actions and potential misdeeds. But I question the $680,000 investigation ordered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
While there are unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about election fraud, only four people in Wisconsin have been charged with voter fraud out of over 3 million votes cast in November 2020. Four!
Every election official has been clear: No significant voter fraud took place in Wisconsin in the 2020 election. Election workers take their jobs very seriously.
If the Vos investigation charges individuals with voter fraud, I’ll applaud the effort. If the current very small handful of alleged voter fraud cases remains small, taxpayers lose.
Conspiracy theories with no credible proof are promoted to cast doubt on elections, past and future. That is pretty shameful in a democracy.
What if Vos would be required to personally pay for his fishing expeditions if proven baseless, and taxpayers would pay if malfeasance was uncovered? Let’s instead use the $680,000 to promote fair and accessible voting for all.