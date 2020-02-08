Democrats must get over Trump hatred -- Muggs (Margaret) Helin

After watching the State of the Union speech, I am very concerned about the state of our union.

I must preface this by saying that I have voted for Democratic presidents and leadership in the past, and President Donald Trump in not a favorite of mine. But after watching his speech and the body language of Democratic leadership throughout the speech, I have never been more disappointed in the Democratic Party.

How can they not be supportive of positive accomplishments that benefit all of America, no matter who the president is? How can they not celebrate positive developments in the lives of the children of America, such as giving a young girl the opportunity to attend the school of her choice? How can every leader not stand and applaud for her? How can they not celebrate the positive developments in the lives of millions of Americans?

The Democratic leaders hate President Trump more than they love the United States of America. The decision by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to rip up President Trump’s speech at the end of the address was an act of total disrespect and hatred. Our country needs to come together despite this pathetic leadership.

Muggs (Margaret) Helin, Madison

