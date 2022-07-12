Democrats must better protect rights -- Rhianna Prine

I went to the June 24 pro-choice protest in Madison. I wish I could say I felt empowered. Instead, I felt like I was simply doing the same thing and expecting a different result.

The protest was a reflection of the day's events, but it wasn't real life. Real life was calling my doctor to ask to have my IUD replaced. When the receptionist told me I still had two years, I explained, "I would rather have seven years than two."

Real life after the overturning of Roe v. Wade is reading a book that mentioned the Equal Rights Amendment and realizing the Constitution was never intended to protect women. The overturning of Roe v. Wade was justified by a document that upholds that I have no right to bodily autonomy.

Most heinous of all, real life is now an Ohio 10-year-old crossing state lines for life-saving care.

For decades, Republicans have been crafting the precise circumstances which allowed the Supreme Court's June 24 decision. But my true anger lies with the Democrats who did nothing to prevent a tragedy anyone could see coming. Democrats have to do better, otherwise our rights will continue to be stripped away, piece by piece.

Rhianna Prine, Madison