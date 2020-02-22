Democrats must be civil to one another — Marilyn Elliott

Watching the Democratic debate Wednesday night was like watching a group of grade schoolers verbally blame one another for an infraction no one wanted to own up to.
President Donald Trump must have been full of glee to see them attacking each other. Unless I am mistaken, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg were the only two to not raise their voices and virtually scream at someone.
I am sorry, but Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders almost looked a bit demented at times. And the constant interjection of "I heard my name referenced" was distracting to say the least. A final thought on billionaires having too much wealth: How much is too much and how little is too little? If you have billions and donate lots of your money, is that too much?
My favorite line of the night was Buttigieg's statement about his "one house." Think about it, folks.
Marilyn Elliott, Sun Prairie