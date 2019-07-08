The recent Democratic debates were quite revealing. They showcased 20 candidates who have ideas so far out of the mainstream they seemed delusional.
Not only do they want free health care for everyone but they want it for illegal immigrants all the while doing away with employer sponsored health care plans. They spoke about reparations to be paid to African Americans for the horrors of slavery. They want to forgive all college loan debts along with making higher education free. They put forward the idea of open boarders and want to allow anyone into our country who is seeking asylum. They want abortions on demand at any time during a woman's pregnancy. They want to raise taxes because the money is in the wrong hands. The list goes on with other zany ideas.
When you look at these ideas in total, they would completely bankrupt our already overburdened government. In all honesty, these ideas are so far from what mainstream Democrats and Republicans want from their government they border on the ridiculous. If Democrats keep pushing this wacky agenda, President Donald Trump will be reelected in a landslide.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland