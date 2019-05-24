Wisconsin could make history June 1 as an early state to inaugurate a Democratic Disability Caucus at the state Democratic convention.
I would like to thank the scores of Wisconsin Democrats who signed the petition needed to make the caucus possible, and I am especially grateful to several people for their assistance in bringing this exciting possibility to the verge of reality.
These include Terry Friedrichs (Midwestern vice chair of the Democratic National Committee’s Disability Council) and Amy Donner and Will Hoffman (Wisconsin's past and present Democratic Party affairs directors).
Through their and many other Democrats’ outstanding leadership, people with disabilities and their allies in Wisconsin will soon have a powerful new channel for efforts to make our party and state more accessible and more responsive, both in politics and policy.
