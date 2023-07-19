The Democratic Party believes the tail should wag the dog.

People want a secure southern border, but the current administration refuses to secure it -- not because they aren’t able to, they simply feel it's politically inconvenient to do so.

People want to feel safe in their neighborhoods or commuting to and from work. But instead they live in fear of being assaulted by serial criminals who fearlessly prey on innocent citizens, or burglarized and carjacked. These criminals terrorize with impunity -- not because it’s suddenly legal to do so, but because progressive district attorneys decline to prosecute them, or release them with a slap on the wrist.

Parents want their children to receive a good education. But despite spending hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars annually on public schools, 1 in 3 students can’t read, write or do basic math at grade level. Parents who have the audacity to question what is being done to reverse these underwhelming trends are told to mind their own business. It’s more important to teach children about gender identity and transition surgery options.

It’s time for the dog to wag the tail again.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg