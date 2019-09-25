Here we go again. The Democrats and their accomplices in the mainstream media are in a frenzy and calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump because of a phone call he had with the president of Ukraine.
Here’s the thing though: The Democrats didn't even know what was actually said during the conversation before calling for impeachment. How can anyone call for impeachment when they don’t have the facts? It’s all just a bunch of speculation and wishful thinking because they know they can’t beat him in an election.
The “whistleblower” didn’t even personally hear the conversation with the Ukrainian president.
One would have thought the Democrats would have learned their lesson after they were made to look like fools for pursuing the Russian collusion hoax for two years, but I guess desperate partisans will do desperate things.
They are so blinded by hate that they can’t see the damage they are inflicting on their own credibility and how it plays right into President Trump’s claims of "fake news."
Dennis Lee, Waunakee