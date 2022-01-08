Democrats' ideas have failed nation -- Dean McGuire

In 1961, Democratic President John F. Kennedy said, "Ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country."
In 1965, Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced the "War on Poverty" to help people below a certain income. That legislation began the erosion of the American way of life -- family, independence and self-reliance, or just the opposite of Kennedy's proclamation.
Now more than 50 years after the beginning of the "War on Poverty," a recent letter to the editor claimed the current child credit payments have helped millions of children in poverty. Could there be any greater admission of the Democrat failure in helping American families?
The list of failures is evident. President Bill Clinton's effort for everyone to own a home regardless of income destroyed many families in the housing crisis. President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act decided that access to health care was a "human right."
Now the Democrats have started a campaign to guarantee "equity." The next campaign will be an assault on wealthy people. This campaign will not define "wealth," just like "your fair share" has never been defined.
These failures have happened while our national debt skyrocketed from $313 billion to $29 trillion since the Kennedy administration.