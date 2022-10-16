Democrats haven't made US better -- Chris Goebel

When you vote in this November’s midterm election, remember these factors:

Russia is threatening the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. North Korea has fired missiles over Japan. Veterans Administration guaranteed home mortgage rates are over 6%. The inflation rate for food rose over 11.45%, the highest since 1979. Our strategic petroleum reserve is at its lowest point in 40 years, and gas is around $4 a gallon.

Remember that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency reported nearly 2.5 million “total enforcement actions” this past fiscal year, up from around 525,000 in 2017.

The American Civil Liberties Union cites recent U.S. Department of State estimates that 14,500 to 17,500 people are trafficked into the United States each year. They go on to say that trafficked victims are often beaten and brutalized, raped and sexually abused.

And remember this: According to worldpopulationreview.com, the 10 most dangerous cities in America in its 2022 report all have Democratic mayors. Yes, Milwaukee is listed as No. 9.

Are we better off? Vote for every Republican on your ballot in the midterm election this year.

Chris Goebel, Elkhorn