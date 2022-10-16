 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Democrats haven't made US better -- Chris Goebel

  • 0

When you vote in this November’s midterm election, remember these factors:

Russia is threatening the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. North Korea has fired missiles over Japan. Veterans Administration guaranteed home mortgage rates are over 6%. The inflation rate for food rose over 11.45%, the highest since 1979. Our strategic petroleum reserve is at its lowest point in 40 years, and gas is around $4 a gallon.

People are also reading…

Remember that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency reported nearly 2.5 million “total enforcement actions” this past fiscal year, up from around 525,000 in 2017. 

The American Civil Liberties Union cites recent U.S. Department of State estimates that 14,500 to 17,500 people are trafficked into the United States each year. They go on to say that trafficked victims are often beaten and brutalized, raped and sexually abused.

And remember this: According to worldpopulationreview.com, the 10 most dangerous cities in America in its 2022 report all have Democratic mayors. Yes, Milwaukee is listed as No. 9.

Are we better off? Vote for every Republican on your ballot in the midterm election this year.

Chris Goebel, Elkhorn

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon Russia being desperate and dangerous.

2022 Game Day Cartoons

Get caught up with all of Phil Hands game day cartoons from Bucky's 2022 football season. 

1 of 7
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics