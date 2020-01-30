Democrats have no case against Trump -- Richard Wood

The House managers have appeared in the U.S. Senate with a case they say needs more work. Just a little more time and a few more million dollars and they will have the goods on President Donald Trump, or so they say.
Then why didn't they finish the job? Or do they have no real evidence, just innuendo and speculation on intentions? U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., pretends that the Russians are going to invade the United States or Europe and that he can read minds. Stunning indeed.
The start of the Democratic primaries are only days away, and several candidates are sequestered in this going-nowhere trial. It is becoming very evident that those who pushed for this are tampering with our election process.
Further, those that call for additional witnesses, including U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, would draw out this hearing for months, further undermining the campaigns of their brothers and sisters in arms.
For all the angst, outrage and drama by the Democrats, it is obvious that this is just for show. The next hard fact they may choose to pursue could be that President Trump returned a VHS tape with out rewinding it in 1983.
Richard Wood, Cottage Grove